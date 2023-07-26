WATCH: HCSO deputies arrest teens for bringing apparent weapon onto school property

BRANDON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two teenagers were arrested after bringing what appeared to be a rifle onto a school campus in Brandon.

On Tuesday, July 25, just before 12:30 p.m., District V deputies responded to Schmidt Elementary School after the principal reported two males on campus, one armed with a rifle.

Students and teachers were on campus for summer classes, so the school was placed on lockdown. When they arrived, Deputies gave the students verbal commands to drop the firearm. The students complied and were taken into custody.

The firearm was determined to be a BB gun with an optic.

“The start of a new school year is just around the corner, and this is my stark warning, guns on campus are no laughing matter. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we take any reports of firearms seriously,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Those who make threats or bring guns onto school grounds will face swift and decisive action. We will not hesitate to make arrests to ensure a secure and nurturing learning environment for all.”

Kelvin Dupree, 18, and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested and face multiple charges, including Exhibition of a Weapon on School Property, Trespass on School Property with a Weapon and Disrupting a School/Lawful Assembly.

