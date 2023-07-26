Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

WATCH: HCSO deputies arrest teens for bringing apparent weapon onto school property

HCSO body camera footage
HCSO body camera footage
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two teenagers were arrested after bringing what appeared to be a rifle onto a school campus in Brandon.

On Tuesday, July 25, just before 12:30 p.m., District V deputies responded to Schmidt Elementary School after the principal reported two males on campus, one armed with a rifle.

Students and teachers were on campus for summer classes, so the school was placed on lockdown. When they arrived, Deputies gave the students verbal commands to drop the firearm. The students complied and were taken into custody.

The firearm was determined to be a BB gun with an optic.

“The start of a new school year is just around the corner, and this is my stark warning, guns on campus are no laughing matter. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we take any reports of firearms seriously,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Those who make threats or bring guns onto school grounds will face swift and decisive action. We will not hesitate to make arrests to ensure a secure and nurturing learning environment for all.”

Kelvin Dupree, 18, and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested and face multiple charges, including Exhibition of a Weapon on School Property, Trespass on School Property with a Weapon and Disrupting a School/Lawful Assembly.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Outlook
Tracking a second disturbance in the tropics
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
Mote Marine Laboratory releases details on death of Hugh the manatee
Johnny Evans
Sarasota man pleads guilty to murder
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
USDA: Death of Mote manatee linked to aggressive sexual behavior by second manatee

Latest News

HCSO body camera footage
HCSO body camera footage of teen weapon arrests
0605_ResilientSRQLogo_Sarasota County
First Resilient SRQ Program held Wednesday evening
Two arrested in massage parlor prostitution sting
Sarasota County Deputies bust massage parlor for prostitution
Suncoast Blood Centers need donors
Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive underway at Sarasota Police Headquarters