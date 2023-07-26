Advertise With Us
Tracking A New Disturbance in the Tropics

Rain Chances Increase Wednesday
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are two disturbances in the tropics. Both have a minimal chance of development at this time. The first area is a few hundred miles east of the Florida peninsula. It has been downgraded to having only a 10% chance of development in seven days. The new disturbance which hit the map Tuesday, is a broad area off the west coast of Africa. It has a 20% chance of forming into a cyclone in seven days. There remains a significant amount of Saharan dust in the upper atmosphere which is helping dry out the air, and suppress development.

It will be slightly cooler Wednesday compared to the last few days as dewpoint temperatures drop a degree or two. However temperatures remain above average with highs in the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will hang out around 103 in the peak heat of the afternoon. Rain chance increase on Wednesday. Expect to see a few showers near I-75 and around the coast, or just east of the coastline in the afternoon. Most of the rain will fall in the inland counties in the late afternoon and early evening. Rain chances spike Thursday, and into the weekend as more moisture enters the atmosphere.

Boaters can expect wind speeds at five to ten knots out of the northeast in the morning, then northwest in the afternoon. Seas should average about two feet with a light chop. There will be partly cloudy skies with an ultra violet index in the extreme category. Winds will shift to an easterly flow on Thursday. The most favorable boating time would be the morning or early afternoon.

