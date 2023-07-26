Some residents excited for Warm Mineral Springs upgrades

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City Of North Port Commissioners have voted 4-1 in favor of moving forward with a P3 partnership for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The future development would include a restaurant and spa and wellness services.

Long-time North Port resident Jerry Malkowski said the changes will improve the park.

“This pearl will be an additional diamond on the crown,” says Malkowski.

Malkowski has been coming to the springs since 1998 after settling in North Port. He also went to the commission meeting last May and voiced his opinion on what should happen to the park.

“You do not need to build Las Vegas around this pond. We have to preserve this as a nature center and that’s it. No more. Make the facilities here so people can enjoy this better,” says Malkowski.

There is still work that needs to be done before the actual changes come. A geotechnical survey of the proposed building areas, real estate and investment evaluations, negotiations, and a draft agreement with the developer for consideration by the commission, and changing the Comprehensive Plan Amendment to account for medium-intensity development. Commissioner Phil Stokes said he thinks this is the best option for everyone.

“I think its a great collaboration. I think that together, this can be a great project. I do not think that this is a project the city should try and do on its own,” says Stokes.

Malkowski said the springs help heal people through the minerals and that the upgrades will only bring more people to the park.

