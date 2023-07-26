Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sheriff’s department announces death of retired K-9 officer

A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K-9 officer.
A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K-9 officer.(Clare County Sheriff's Department)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan sheriff’s department announced the death of a retired K-9 officer on Wednesday.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department said Jack was a dual-purpose K-9 officer who was instrumental in the apprehension of numerous people and the detection of illegal drugs.

“K9 Jack faithfully served and protected his handler, the members of the sheriff’s office, and citizens of Clare County and surrounding areas,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. “K9 Jack, thank you for your service.”

The sheriff’s department also extended condolences to Jack’s immediate family.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Outlook
Tracking a second disturbance in the tropics
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
Mote Marine Laboratory releases details on death of Hugh the manatee
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
USDA: Death of Mote manatee linked to aggressive sexual behavior by second manatee
Johnny Evans
Sarasota man pleads guilty to murder
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach

Latest News

FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose,...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence