Sarasota County Deputies bust massage parlor for prostitution

Two arrested in massage parlor prostitution sting
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women were arrested by Homeland Security Investigations on outstanding Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office warrants for prostitution-related offenses.

The investigation leading to the arrests of Yueqing Gao and Guomel Xiong began in early 2022 when complaints were received about the New Moka Spa, located at 3623 Webber St., Sarasota, for providing sexual services to customers in exchange for money. Investigators executed a search warrant at the spa in May 2023; however, both women had already left the United States.

Federal officials intercepted the two women trying to reenter the country through JFK International Airport in New York City.

The two were then transferred to Riker’s Island Correctional Facility in New York City before being extradited to Florida last week.

Gao and Xiong were each charged with one felony count of Deriving Support from the Proceeds of Prostitution. Additionally, Gao was charged with two misdemeanor counts of Facilitating a Prostitution Business.

Upon arrival in Florida, Gao and Xiong were processed at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility and ultimately released on bond.

