BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After 84 years, Mixon Fruit Farms will be closing its doors on Saturday.

The beloved Suncoast landmark began struggling after damage from Hurricane Ian. The family decided to sell the 39 acres of land after having ongoing staffing issues and lost product from the hurricane.

For many, this is an end of an era.

