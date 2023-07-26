Lee County woman faces multiple felonies for hit-and-run

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lehigh Acres woman is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say she left the scene of a serious crash involving a Dodge Challenger and an ATV.

The crash, involving a Dodge Challenger and an ATV, happened July 23 in Lehigh Acres. The rider of the ATV was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

After the crash, the driver of the Dodge fled the scene in another vehicle, troopers said. A short time later, the other vehicle was involved in a separate crash that was investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect then fled the scene of that crash on foot.

Troopers identified the suspected driver as Amber Jean Tremblay, 33, of Lehigh Acres. According to the FHP, troopers stopped a vehicle in Lee County Tuesday evening and identified Tremblay as a passenger in the car, where she was arrested.

Tremblay was booked on eight charges, including three counts of hit-and-run, three counts of reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license (third offense), jail records show.

She remains in the Lee County Jail.

