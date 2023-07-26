Governor DeSantis appoints Raymond Turner to Manatee County Board of County Commissioners

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Raymond Turner to the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners Wednesday.

Turner is former Commissioner Vanessa Baugh’s replacement, who officially retired Tuesday. The appointment will be effective August 1, 2023.

Turner has been a resident of Manatee County for over 20 years. He is the Broker and Owner of Turner Services, LLC. He serves on the Planning Commission for Manatee County and is the Secretary of the Manatee Sarasota Building Industry Association.

