First Resilient SRQ Program held Wednesday evening

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Resilient SRQ public meeting will be held Wednesday, June 21, at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library in Venice.

The Resilient SRQ program was created for an anticipated $201,535,000 allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR). As part of the program, the county will submit an action plan outlining the use of CDBG-DR funds. The plan will require approval from the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners and HUD prior to the county taking receipt of the funds.

Community members are invited to attend and to provide input for community unmet needs and potential use of funds to support recovery efforts countywide from the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The meetings are being held at the following locations on the following dates:

5:30 to 7:30 p.m., June 21, at Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice.

6 to 8 p.m., June 22, at Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota.

2 to 4 p.m., June 24, at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.

The county will use information from the survey, public meetings along with data from federal, state, and local sources to develop an action plan over the next several months, detailing projects and programs to best meet the unmet needs identified in Sarasota County. Projects will be designed to primarily assist low to moderate income households within the categories of housing, restoration of infrastructure, economic revitalization and mitigation. As a reminder, the online survey is available at scgov.net/ResilientSRQ through June 28.

