First Alert Weather: Much needed rain forecast for the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The chance for rain along the Suncoast is about to increase.

The area of high pressure that has been directing our winds out of the southwest will again today bring hot and humid conditions to our area. Temperatures will range from near 90 at the beaches to mid-90s inland to upper 90s well east of the interstate. With the west wind pushing rainstorms inland, the chances for coastal areas to get the rain will stay lower.

Tonight and tomorrow will start our transition to wetter weather. As weather features across the lower 48 shift, our high-pressure ridge, which has been driving our dry and hot pattern, will shift north.

This shift will have the effect of directing our winds out of the northeast to the southeast. That wind direction is much more typical of Florida summer weather. Storms will form inland and drift to the coast in the hottest part of the day. This trend toward wetter weather till start tomorrow and last into the weekend.

