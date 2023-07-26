Advertise With Us
Discovering the Historic Arcadia Opera House Update

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three days before Hurricane Ian, when it was heading toward Tampa, Allen Ressor got the call that his group, Team Arcadia, was out of the Arcadia Opera House restoration project. Then Ian hit and took out the back wall of the Opera House. Watch this update on how Team Arcadia is thriving after a rough 2022!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

