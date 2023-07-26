Discovering the Historic Arcadia Opera House Update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three days before Hurricane Ian, when it was heading toward Tampa, Allen Ressor got the call that his group, Team Arcadia, was out of the Arcadia Opera House restoration project. Then Ian hit and took out the back wall of the Opera House. Watch this update on how Team Arcadia is thriving after a rough 2022!

