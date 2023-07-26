Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

City of Venice scheduled water outage July 27

(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be a scheduled potable water outage in the City of Venice on Thursday, July 27, from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Base Ave. E. area.

This outage is due to a water main repair.

The affected areas will be:

  • 328 & 329 Alba St. E.
  • 329 Aurora St. E.
  • 1200 Avenida Del Circo (Maris Pointe Assisted Living)
  • 329 Base Ave. E.
  • 360-400 Base Ave. E. (even numbered addresses)
  • 1107 & 1200 Davis St.
  • 400 Field Ave. E. (Grace United Methodist Church)
  • 300-325 Alba St. E. (odd & even)

The affected areas will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours. You can still use your water for washing dishes, laundry, showering, etc.  The advisory is for consumption purposes only.

For more information, call the COV Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Outlook
Tracking a second disturbance in the tropics
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
Mote Marine Laboratory releases details on death of Hugh the manatee
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
USDA: Death of Mote manatee linked to aggressive sexual behavior by second manatee
Johnny Evans
Sarasota man pleads guilty to murder
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach

Latest News

Mixon Farms closing its doors for good this week
HCSO body camera footage
WATCH: HCSO deputies arrest teens for bringing apparent weapon onto school property
HCSO body camera footage
HCSO body camera footage of teen weapon arrests
0605_ResilientSRQLogo_Sarasota County
First Resilient SRQ Program held Wednesday evening