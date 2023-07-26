City of Venice scheduled water outage July 27

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be a scheduled potable water outage in the City of Venice on Thursday, July 27, from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Base Ave. E. area.

This outage is due to a water main repair.

The affected areas will be:

328 & 329 Alba St. E.

329 Aurora St. E.

1200 Avenida Del Circo (Maris Pointe Assisted Living)

329 Base Ave. E.

360-400 Base Ave. E. (even numbered addresses)

1107 & 1200 Davis St.

400 Field Ave. E. (Grace United Methodist Church)

300-325 Alba St. E. (odd & even)

The affected areas will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours. You can still use your water for washing dishes, laundry, showering, etc. The advisory is for consumption purposes only.

For more information, call the COV Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.

