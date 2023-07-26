Advertise With Us
Caught on Video: Orlando trooper stops wrong-way driver

Trooper stops wrong-way driver in Orlando
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Orlando put his life and his vehicle on the line to stop a vehicle from entering Interstate 4 in the wrong direction, authorities said.

According to a news release, troopers received information that a 2022 Toyota Corolla was observed driving eastbound on the westbound entrance ramp to Interstate 4 from County Road 423.

FHP, Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Dash camera video posted on social media shows Trooper Luke Krupinski positioning his vehicle in the direct path of the Corolla to physically block it. The Corolla then swerved into the travel lanes, and FHP blocked further travel causing the Corolla to collide with the marked unit and crash into a palm tree on the shoulder of the entrance ramp.

Krupinski and the Corolla’s driver were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

