Caught on Video: Orlando trooper stops wrong-way driver

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Orlando put his life and his vehicle on the line to stop a vehicle from entering Interstate 4 in the wrong direction, authorities said.

According to a news release, troopers received information that a 2022 Toyota Corolla was observed driving eastbound on the westbound entrance ramp to Interstate 4 from County Road 423.

FHP, Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Dash camera video posted on social media shows Trooper Luke Krupinski positioning his vehicle in the direct path of the Corolla to physically block it. The Corolla then swerved into the travel lanes, and FHP blocked further travel causing the Corolla to collide with the marked unit and crash into a palm tree on the shoulder of the entrance ramp.

Krupinski and the Corolla’s driver were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

🚔 Heroism in action! FHP Trooper Krupinski braved danger on I-4, courageously blocking a wrong-way driver, averting a potential tragedy. Thanks to his swift, fearless response, only minor injuries were sustained. Spot a wrong-way driver? Use caution, slow down, and call 911!#FHP pic.twitter.com/iB1M59Y4vj — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 26, 2023

