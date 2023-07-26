Advertise With Us
Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive underway at Sarasota Police Headquarters

Suncoast Blood Centers need donors
Suncoast Blood Centers need donors
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Blood Center is urging everyone to donate blood at Sarasota Police Department Headquarters Wednesday.

The drive is part of the annual Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive. The event is a competition between police and firefighters to see who can raise the most blood donations.

You can donate from noon until 7 p.m. at police headquarters at Adams Lane.

