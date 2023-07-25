Vanessa Baugh officially retires from Manatee County Commission

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During Tuesday’s Manatee County Commission meeting, Vanessa Baugh gave her final send off and officially retired.

She represented Lakewood Ranch on the Manatee County Commission and held the District 5 seat for over 10 years.

Baugh announced her resignation unexpectedly last month with 1.5 years still remaining on her term. She cited family health concerns as her reason for leaving.

Governor DeSantis is expected to appoint her replacement by the end of this month.

