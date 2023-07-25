Advertise With Us
Vanessa Baugh officially retires from Manatee County Commission

Manatee Co. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh
Manatee Co. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh(Manatee Co. Commission)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During Tuesday’s Manatee County Commission meeting, Vanessa Baugh gave her final send off and officially retired.

She represented Lakewood Ranch on the Manatee County Commission and held the District 5 seat for over 10 years.

Baugh announced her resignation unexpectedly last month with 1.5 years still remaining on her term. She cited family health concerns as her reason for leaving.

Governor DeSantis is expected to appoint her replacement by the end of this month.

