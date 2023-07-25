Trooper crashes into wrong way driver before she reaches busy intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper is being heralded for his bravery when he put himself in harm’s way to stop a wrong way driver from approaching a busy intersection.

Last night, troopers received information that a 2022 Toyota Corolla was observed driving eastbound on the westbound entrance ramp to Interstate 4 from County Road 423.

FHP, Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to prevent the vehicle from endangering motorists by causing a wrong-way crash at a busy intersection or on the interstate.

After arriving, the Trooper positioned their vehicle in the direct path of the Corolla to physically block its ability to enter the way of normal traffic flow. The Corolla then swerved into the travel lanes, and FHP blocked further travel causing the Corolla to collide with the marked unit and crash into a palm tree on the shoulder of the entrance ramp. The Trooper and the Corolla’s driver, a 48-year-old woman from Arizona, were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Whether driving on the interstate, local, or state roads, all drivers must do the following if they approach a WRONG WAY sign to help prevent a crash:

Stop immediately.

Pull over to the side of the road.

Turn around when it is safe to do so.

If a driver encounters a wrong-way driver or sees an alert displayed on an electronic message board, they should take the following actions:

Use caution.

Reduce your speed.

Pull over.

Call *FHP (347) or dial 911 to report.

