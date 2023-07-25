Tracking a Second Disturbance in the Tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new disturbance located a couple hundred miles southwest of Bermuda and east of the Florida Peninsula has a 20% chance of developing within the next seven days, and no chance of development with two days. Meanwhile, the disturbance located off the eastern northern coast of South America has been weakening for days. It has only a 10% chance of developing in both two and seven days. A plume of Saharan dust off the west coast of Africa has been helping to minimalize local storms, and suppress tropical disturbances as it adds a significant amount of dry air into the upper level of the atmosphere.

Rain chances will once again be minimal for Tuesday. Expect afternoon storms to mostly develop in the inland counties. East of I-75, and the coastal regions should see minimal activity. Highs will be in the low 90s. The heat index will be slightly cooler on Tuesday with daytime feels-like temperatures reaching 104 for coastal regions and cooler inland.

Conditions will be favorable for boaters and beach goers. A westerly wind in the afternoon between five and ten knots should create a light breeze. It will remain hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. An extreme ultra violet index is once again the normal. No red tide is forecasted. Seas will run between one and two feet with a light chop.

