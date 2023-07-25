Advertise With Us
SCSO issues warning over fraudulent arrest warrant scam

(WANF)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a fraudulent arrest warrant scam that is making the rounds again.

Unsuspecting victims are receiving phone calls from individuals who identify themselves as law enforcement officers. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant for their arrest that needs to be paid immediately, or the victim will be arrested.

These threats are followed by requests for the victim to travel to locations with stand-alone Bitcoin ATMs, transfer funds, and then turn themselves in at the jail with their ATM receipt. Unfortunately, some of these criminals have succeeded with unsuspecting victims.

Here are some tips from SCSO to assist the public in avoiding these scams:

1. Do not confirm any identifying/personal information.

2. Law enforcement will not threaten you and your families with additional criminal charges.

3. Law enforcement will not ask for payment over the phone and will never ask in the form of wire transfers, bitcoin, gift cards, or websites not affiliated with law enforcement.

4. If you do not recognize the alleged criminal or civil accusation, it most likely is not valid.

5. “Verify” -- SCSO strongly urges anyone to contact their respective law enforcement agencies to determine if the call was legitimate.

If you feel that you have been victimized by a similar scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.

