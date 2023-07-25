Sarasota man pleads guilty to murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 23-year-old Sarasota man has pleaded guilty to a 2022 murder.

Johnny Evans pleaded guilty in a Sarasota County courtroom on July 24, 2023. Evans pleaded guilty to receive a 35-year sentence ahead of a jury trial slated to start that day.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, Evans shot and killed a man outside of Moore’s Grocery, 1993 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota. Evans shot the victim twice and then he fled in his father’s 1997 Toyota Camry. Later that day, Evans fled to Mississippi in a rental car, where he evaded law enforcement for approximately two months. Detectives worked the case by following the evidence and tracking down every possible lead that resulted in the arrest of Evans in February.

On July 14, 2023, Evans had a Stand Your Ground hearing before Judge Dana Moss. The ruling resulted in a jury trial set to start on July 24, 2023. He pleaded guilty instead and the court adjudicated the murder count to run concurrently with other charges.

