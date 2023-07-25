Record response boosts Manatee Library Summer Reading Program

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 2,500 local kids are staying engaged with learning this summer through the Manatee County Public Library System’s Summer Reading Program.

It’s an increase of 25% over the previous year. Library leaders use the program to combat national trends of declining reading scores in schools.

Continuing through July 31, the Summer Reading Program includes prizes, funded by the Manatee Library Foundation, to celebrate reading milestones. Those who complete the final goal of 20 hours of reading win a free book, a free Bradenton Marauders game ticket and a chance at larger grand prizes.

Teens get a drawstring backpack when they complete a special teen challenge, on top of these other prizes. The theme of this year’s program is “All Together Now,” with each Manatee Library location representing a different part of the world, where participants “travel the world together.”

The Summer Reading Program booklet even includes a mock passport, so children can get their passport “stamped” as they go to different branches. The locations each have themed events weekly, and Manatee Library partners with community organizations, such as Mote Aquarium, Jungle Gardens and Mad Science, for these events. “It is wonderful that many of these events include other educational content, like STEM concepts,” said Parrott, “while being fun for children and parents alike.” All Manatee Library programs are free, eliminating any concerns about cost to parents as well. A division of the Manatee County Community and Veterans Services Department, Manatee Library has seven locations across the county, with another location opening in Lakewood Ranch in the coming months. In 2022, the system hosted 500,564 visits, and its resources were used over 5 million times.

