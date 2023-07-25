Rain chances going up after Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain chances are going back up gradually this week, with Friday and Saturday our best chances for thunderstorms. We need the rain! We’re nearly 5″ below average for the month of July, nearly 15″ below average for the year. As our rain chances go up, our surface dew points could drop from the upper 70s down to the low 70s. That will be a noticeable change in our humidity levels.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two small disturbances now. One is far south with only a 10% chance of developing. The second is farther north, but still far to the southeast of Florida. The second one has only a 20% chance of developing in the next 7 days. We’ll be watching this one closely as it moves closer to the United States.

