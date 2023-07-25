Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Rain chances going up after Tuesday

Mainly Dry
Mainly Dry(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain chances are going back up gradually this week, with Friday and Saturday our best chances for thunderstorms. We need the rain! We’re nearly 5″ below average for the month of July, nearly 15″ below average for the year. As our rain chances go up, our surface dew points could drop from the upper 70s down to the low 70s. That will be a noticeable change in our humidity levels.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two small disturbances now. One is far south with only a 10% chance of developing. The second is farther north, but still far to the southeast of Florida. The second one has only a 20% chance of developing in the next 7 days. We’ll be watching this one closely as it moves closer to the United States.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 1 a.m., near the...
Police investigating shooting near St. Armand’s Circle
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
USDA: Death of Mote manatee linked to aggressive sexual behavior by second manatee
The 778-foot MSC Nederland container vessel passes the 2,052-passenger Carnival Elation -...
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
The roll over crash remains under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol
Roll Over Crash in Manatee County
A car flipped on top of another car in a three-vehicle crash in Portland, Oregon.
Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash

Latest News

Animal shelter volunteer details experience of being fired years ago
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 24, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - July 24, 2023
Manatee County Schools seeks teachers