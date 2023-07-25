Advertise With Us
North Port Police searching for missing/endangered woman

Anastacia Deanna Shaw
Anastacia Deanna Shaw(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are searching for Anastacia Deanna Shaw.

Anastacia left her residence sometime Sunday on foot and is suspected to be heading to Port Charlotte. She’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, according to police.

Anastacia is 5 feet tall, approximately 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and could be wearing a white Nike sweatshirt.

If you have any information, call the NPPD non-emergency line at 941-429-7300.

