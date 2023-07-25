Mini lobster season starts July 26

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday marks the start of the mini lobster season in Florida. The annual event takes place in South Florida and only lasts two days.

Mini lobster season allows sports fishermen and women the chance to catch lobsters prior to traps being deployed and commercial season beginning.

There is a 6 lobster maximum per person, per day for Monroe County and Biscayne National Park and 12 per person limit for the rest of Florida. You must have a recreational saltwater fishing license to participate.

The regular commercial and recreational lobster season is set to start August 6 and will run through March 31.

For more information on this year’s spiny lobster mini-season, click here.

