July 25 is World Drowning Prevention Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - World Drowning Prevention Day highlights the importance of taking steps to make sure everyone is safe around water.

According to the World Health Organization, drowning claims the lives of almost 236,000 people each year. Statistics show that some of the highest drowning rates happen with children 9-years-old and younger.

WHO also reported that survivors can even sometimes be left with brain damage or other long-term disabilities.

Main water safety tips:

Designate a watcher to keep an eye on children around the water

Swim near a lifeguard

Always wear a lifejacket when traveling on water

Be aware of the strength of currents and waves

