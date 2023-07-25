Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

July 25 is World Drowning Prevention Day

(Jordan Mathewson)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - World Drowning Prevention Day highlights the importance of taking steps to make sure everyone is safe around water.

According to the World Health Organization, drowning claims the lives of almost 236,000 people each year. Statistics show that some of the highest drowning rates happen with children 9-years-old and younger.

WHO also reported that survivors can even sometimes be left with brain damage or other long-term disabilities.

Main water safety tips:

  • Designate a watcher to keep an eye on children around the water
  • Swim near a lifeguard
  • Always wear a lifejacket when traveling on water
  • Be aware of the strength of currents and waves

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 1 a.m., near the...
Police investigating shooting near St. Armand’s Circle
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
USDA: Death of Mote manatee linked to aggressive sexual behavior by second manatee
The roll over crash remains under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol
Roll Over Crash in Manatee County
The 778-foot MSC Nederland container vessel passes the 2,052-passenger Carnival Elation -...
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach

Latest News

WARM MINERAL SPRINGS PARK
City Commission approves P3 pathway for Warm Mineral Springs Park
Manatee Co. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh
Vanessa Baugh officially retires from Manatee County Commission
ANIMAL VOLUNTEERS FIRED
Fired animal shelter volunteers speak to Manatee County Commission
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Bradenton man being investigated in Arcadia sex abuse cases