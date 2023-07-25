Gov. Ron DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis was not hurt following a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Tennessee.

The governor was on his way to a campaign event when the collision occurred. None of his staff were injured.

Campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin released the statement Tuesday morning to the media:

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured.

We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

