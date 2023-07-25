Fired animal shelter volunteers speak to Manatee County Commission

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The volunteers fired from the Palmetto Adoption Center made their voices heard at Tuesday’s Manatee County Commission meeting after Commissioner George Kruse added an animal welfare update to the agenda.

Joyce Jordan, one of the 11 volunteers fired, spoke during public comment in an effort to get all of the volunteers reinstated.

“We worked as a team and helped them in whatever way was needed so that the dogs could get out sooner. Now, the current volunteers are begging for help because they can’t do it without us,” says Jordan.

Kruse said he spoke to almost all of the volunteers and wanted to give them the opportunity to have their voices heard. However, Kruse said the commission doesn’t control firings but wishes there was a better explanation as to why they were removed.

“I hear you and I’d love to find a way of getting you all back in some capacity with animal welfare. Whether it’s at Bishop, it’s at Palmetto, or it’s sitting at home working on something on social. You are all dedicated people,” says Kruse.

When it came time for the animal welfare update, Jodie Fisk, the Director of Public Safety for Manatee County, didn’t address the firings at all. Instead, her presentation looked at the success of the shelter, current programs and future plans. Another volunteer at the meeting, Cathy Bridwell, said nothing was accomplished.

“We all know the reason Kruse requested this to be on the agenda. It was not to talk about the general operations of the shelter,” says Bridwell. “It was to talk about this firing and it was absolutely not addressed. Jodie Fisk refused to address it. Sarah Brown refused to address it and they both left promptly.”

Bridwell said she does not want the situation to impact the dogs at the shelter and explained she still wants people to adopt the amazing dogs there.

