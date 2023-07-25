FDEM hosts inaugural event for broadcasters and meteorologists ahead of hurricane season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Association of Broadcasters hosted its inaugural Local News and Meteorology Communications Summit bringing together top meteorologists, hurricane specialists, and communications experts to discuss collaboration and coordination on hurricane planning, preparedness, response, and recovery with a special emphasis on the enhancement of local news and meteorologist’s ability to communicate solidified messaging.

ABC7′s John Scalzi was one of the many meteorologists in attendance at the event in St. Petersburg, Fla.

FDEM and the FAB worked together to improve communication and coverage plans when disaster strikes.

“The Division strives to improve how we communicate important preparedness and recovery information before, during, and after a significant weather event, such as a hurricane,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “This Summit is our opportunity to bring together the very best when it comes to forecasting and messaging so that we can continue to create innovative and cohesive communication strategies to educate Floridians.”

“For the people of Florida, there’s no more important relationship than the partnership between local TV and radio stations, local and state emergency management officials, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management,” said President and CEO of the Florida Association of Broadcasters Pat Roberts. “Together, they keep the public informed and educated, and thus prepared before, during, and after a hurricane or disaster hits. We are proud to partner with the Florida Division of Emergency Management on this first of its kind summit.”

During the Summit, attendees listened to sessions on historic hurricane forecasting, watches and warnings as risk communications tools, communicating evacuation solutions, and the impact of weather on psychology and how to navigate complacency.

