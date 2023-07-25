Advertise With Us
City Commission approves P3 pathway for Warm Mineral Springs Park

WARM MINERAL SPRINGS PARK
(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City Commission in a 4-1 vote Tuesday decided to move forward with the public-private partnership pathway for Warm Mineral Springs Park.

The next steps, in accordance with City Code requirements and best practices, will include continued due diligence efforts, such as a geotechnical survey of the proposed building areas and real estate and investment evaluations by third-party experts; negotiations and a draft agreement with the developer for future consideration by the commission; the drafting of a Comprehensive Plan Amendment for low- to medium-intensity development and continued opportunities for stakeholder engagement.

In response to public feedback provided during multiple commission meetings, workshops and community surveys, conceptual plans for the P3 have been scaled back from high-intensity development, as originally proposed, to medium-intensity development.

Staff will continue to identify additional opportunities for community input from stakeholders to assist with the implementation of this partnership.

