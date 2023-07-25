Advertise With Us
Bradenton man being investigated in Arcadia sex abuse cases

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man who serves as a pastor in Arcadia is under investigation for child sex abuse, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

DCSO says that two individuals from two counties have accused Redemption Church Pastor Scott Erickson of sexual abuse. The allegations were reported to have happened over five years ago.

Investigators say one of the victims was between the ages 10 and 11 years old at the time. According to the incident report, the victim said Erickson forced the child to perform oral sex on him, that he made multiple sexual comments to the minor.

Detectives noted in their report that Erickson has denied the allegations.

Another allegation was previously noted in the report from 2009 in Fort Myers.

ABC7 has learned Tuesday that deputies turned their investigation over to the State Attorney’s Office.

Cliff Ramsey, who is looking into the investigation, told ABC7′s Kelsie Cairns “I cannot comment on any pending investigation. As of right now, Erickson is under investigation and is not facing any charges.”

This story is developing.

