Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers.

According to authorities, the girl left a friend’s house under false pretenses and has not been home since. She was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.

Sellers is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Sellers could also be carrying a backpack with other pieces of clothing inside.

Police said the girl’s father determined her phone had been turned off. The last known ping from her cell phone was located in the city of Euless, Texas.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Royse City police at 972-524-4776.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 1 a.m., near the...
Police investigating shooting near St. Armand’s Circle
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
USDA: Death of Mote manatee linked to aggressive sexual behavior by second manatee
The roll over crash remains under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol
Roll Over Crash in Manatee County
The 778-foot MSC Nederland container vessel passes the 2,052-passenger Carnival Elation -...
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
Tropical Outlook
Tracking a second disturbance in the tropics

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in...
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70
Prosecutors filed charges against the parents of a 16-month-old boy fatally shot by his...
Neglect, drug charges filed against parents of 16-month-old boy fatally shot by brother
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
The Arizona Humane Society has now placed the kitten up for adoption after intensive treatment...
Kitten found with severe burns is now up for adoption