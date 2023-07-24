Venice residents have raised 80 percent of funds for appeal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The group of residents in Venice raising money to appeal The Venice City Council’s July 11th decision, have 80 percent of the funds they need. At the city council meeting, council members voting 5-2 to rezone the land on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road. The property is owned by developer Pat Neal who wants to build a Publix with other commercial space.

Residents in the area have strong opposition to the idea and over 20 of them protesting before the meeting, outside of city hall, to change the council’s mind. North Venice Neighborhood Alliance Board Member Ken Baron explained it’s a matter of protecting the area these folks have come to love.

“We researched this area, and this was all supposed to be open space. We do run here, we do bike here, and it’s very safe,” said Baron. “If you add a commercial center onto this parcel, in this neighborhood for which it’s not compatible, it’s going to be a disaster and it’s going to become a very dangerous place.”

Baron explained the group expected the appeal to cost around $40,000 including an attorney and court reporter fees. On Friday July 21st, the group took to their Facebook page posting they raised 50.9 percent of the total amount needed. Now, just two days later of July 23rd, the group has raised 80 percent of the total amount, $20,000, with eight days left to get the rest of the funds.

Sarasota Land Use Attorney Dan Lobeck explained the group has a strong case and said in his decades of experience. Lobeck said he’s never seen something more blatantly illegal.

“The Venice City code was violated in at least ten different ways that attempt to control growth, protect the environment, to protect against traffic congestion, to protect neighborhoods, and if this continues to stand in terms of both elections and in terms of potential court litigation then it will be a sad day,” said Lobeck.

Baron said there is a difference between responsible develop and this proposed Publix. He explained this isn’t responsible growth.

“I’m afraid that every open parcel of land will have something on it at some point and you know, growth is a, a fact of life,” said Baron. “Responsible growth is the way we should be doing this.”

Residents have also expressed concern over the fact the area is protected wetlands with an abundance of wildlife.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.