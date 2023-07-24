USDA: Death of Mote manatee linked to aggressive sexual behavior by second manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Department of Agriculture has confirmed in a report released in May that the death of a beloved 38-year-old manatee was caused by aggressive sexual behavior from another manatee.

The necropsy report states that Hugh died from a 14.5 centimeter rip in his colon caused by a sexual encounter with another male Manatee. The USDA states that Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium failed to act to protect Hugh which lead to his death.

Hugh was born at Miami Seaquarium and arrived at Mote from ZooTampa on May 2, 1996, where he served as an ambassador for his species, and routinely and voluntarily took part in manatee research studies.

On April 29, Hugh began exhibiting a change in behavior and staff began monitoring him closely. He became unresponsive. Officials with USDA say that “facility representatives, employees observed high intensity sexual behavior between two adult male manatees, which resulted in rectal penetration of the smaller male, at approximately 10 a.m. Shortly after this interaction, employees collected a fecal sample from the smaller male and confirmed the presence of fresh blood. The sexual behavior continued throughout the day with periods of rest between high intensity interactions and occasional penetration. At approximately 5:15 pm, the larger male was observed penetrating the smaller male again. When the larger male swam away, the smaller male was seen unresponsive at the bottom of the pool. It was confirmed that he had passed.”

ABC7 has reached out to Mote Marine Laboratory for comment. The station has also called multiple marine science departments and research facilities for clarification and education on this behavior in the species.

