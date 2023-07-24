Advertise With Us
Sarasota man arrested for child pornography after police received cyber tip

Christopher Seningen
Christopher Seningen(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Christopher Seningen for 29 counts of child pornography.

After receiving cyber tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, detectives executed a search warrant at Seningen’s residence on July 14.

Because Seningen possessed more than 10 images/videos, which included the depiction of sexual battery involving a child, the charges were reclassified one degree higher from third-degree felonies to second-degree felonies. 11 additional felony charges were added following forensic examination of the seized items on July 17, bringing the total number to 40.

Seningen is in custody at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

