Sarasota County Emergency Management to Host a Presentation to Prepare Residents for Hurricane Season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Emergency Management team will be hosting a presentation on how to prepare for hurricane season tomorrow, July 23rd.

The meeting will be at the Gulf Gate library in Sarasota starting at 3pm.

For more information on how to prepare yourself for hurricane season, you can visit https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/hurricane-preparedness-6291.

