Sarasota County Emergency Management to Host a Presentation to Prepare Residents for Hurricane Season

Sarasota County Emergency Management team will be hosting a presentation on how to prepare for hurricane season(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Emergency Management team will be hosting a presentation on how to prepare for hurricane season tomorrow, July 23rd.

The meeting will be at the Gulf Gate library in Sarasota starting at 3pm.

For more information on how to prepare yourself for hurricane season, you can visit https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/hurricane-preparedness-6291.

ABC7 News at 11pm - July 21, 2023