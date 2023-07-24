Advertise With Us
Police investigating shooting near St. Armand’s Circle

Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 1 a.m., near the...
Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 1 a.m., near the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive.(WLBT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, near the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive.

In a terse notice on Twitter, police confirmed there is an active investigation but release little additional information. “The public is not believed to be in any danger,” the tweet said.

