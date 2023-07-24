Police investigating shooting near St. Armand’s Circle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, near the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive.

In a terse notice on Twitter, police confirmed there is an active investigation but release little additional information. “The public is not believed to be in any danger,” the tweet said.

Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 1 a.m., near the intersection of Jackson Dr & S Washington Dr. This is an active investigation. This is all the information that can be released at this time. The public is not believed to be in any danger. pic.twitter.com/fZZli3Jc2Z — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 24, 2023

