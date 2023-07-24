First Alert Weather: The Suncoast continues to bake in above-average heat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure and Saharan dust aloft will combine to bring mostly sunny skies and a below-normal chance for cooling showers.

Additionally, our winds will continue from the southwest today. This wind pattern favors only small coastal rain chances as most storms are pushed to the interior of Florida. The highest rain chances will be to our north, and the timing of the showers will be in the late morning and early afternoon.

This pattern will continue into midweek. Beyond that, moisture will return to the atmosphere and promote greater rain chances. The winds will shift to the east once again and storms will be pushed to the west coast of Florida where they are greatly needed.

The tropics remain mostly calm with Don likely to become sub-tropical later today and eventually die out. It remains in the open distant waters of the Atlantic.

Another area in the open Atlantic waters has only a small window of opportunity to develop before the conditions become hostile for tropical development.

