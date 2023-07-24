Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: The Suncoast continues to bake in above-average heat

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure and Saharan dust aloft will combine to bring mostly sunny skies and a below-normal chance for cooling showers.

Additionally, our winds will continue from the southwest today. This wind pattern favors only small coastal rain chances as most storms are pushed to the interior of Florida. The highest rain chances will be to our north, and the timing of the showers will be in the late morning and early afternoon.

This pattern will continue into midweek. Beyond that, moisture will return to the atmosphere and promote greater rain chances. The winds will shift to the east once again and storms will be pushed to the west coast of Florida where they are greatly needed.

The tropics remain mostly calm with Don likely to become sub-tropical later today and eventually die out. It remains in the open distant waters of the Atlantic.

Another area in the open Atlantic waters has only a small window of opportunity to develop before the conditions become hostile for tropical development.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hearing will pick back up on August 21st.
Residents lawsuit against Sarasota County continues
The roll over crash remains under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol
Roll Over Crash in Manatee County
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
The Sarasota Police Department reminds the public that this is still an ongoing and active...
Arrests made in connection to Sarasota car thefts
Witnesses said a portion of Sandy Cove Road was closed, while crews put out the flames.
Condo Fire in Siesta Key

Latest News

Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 1 a.m., near the...
Police investigating shooting near St. Armand’s Circle
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 23, 2023
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - July 23, 2023
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - July 23, 2023