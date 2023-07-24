Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Coast Guard is actively searching for a man who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship in Melbourne, Fla.

The Carnival Elation was returning to its port of origin in Jacksonville after a four-day Bahamas cruise. The Coast Guard says a man jumped overboard Sunday about 95 miles east of Melbourne.

Coast Guard Stations in Miami and Clearwater are providing aerial support.

Security footage revealed that the man jumped from the ship. The ship returned to Jacksonville.

