Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship

The 778-foot MSC Nederland container vessel passes the 2,052-passenger Carnival Elation - docked at the Port of New Orleans Erato Street Cruise Terminal Friday, Aug. 31, 2012. (Port of N.O. photo)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Coast Guard is actively searching for a man who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship in Melbourne, Fla.

The Carnival Elation was returning to its port of origin in Jacksonville after a four-day Bahamas cruise. The Coast Guard says a man jumped overboard Sunday about 95 miles east of Melbourne.

Coast Guard Stations in Miami and Clearwater are providing aerial support.

Security footage revealed that the man jumped from the ship. The ship returned to Jacksonville.

