Another Scorcher With Few Showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cloudy overnight will lead to a partly cloudy Monday morning. Expect another repeat of a scorching day with a similar heat index. The air temperatures will hit the low 90s but the high dewpoints will make it feel like 109 at peak heat, in the late afternoon. There will likely be a heat advisory issued once again. Sarasota may see a few afternoon storms along the coast as well as Manatee County in the afternoon, but inland counties will get the brunt of those storms. Rain chances remain few and far between.

Boating conditions will be favorable in the morning with mostly cloudy skies giving way to partly cloudy skies by late morning. Winds will be from the southwest ten to 15 knots. Seas will be two to three feet with a moderate chop. There is not a rip current advisory, however, rip currents can always develop with a breezy westerly wind flow so beachgoers should be aware of currents. And the ultra violet index will be extreme. A few coastal showers are possible in the afternoon so beachgoers and boaters should watch for late afternoon storms.

The ABC 7 First Alert weather team continues to track the tropics. The one disturbance in the Atlantic has become weaker and more disorganized over the last few days. It now has a 30% chance of development in both two and seven days. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Don in the north central Atlantic Ocean, is packing 50 mph winds and is expected to weaken to a depression, or even a low pressure system Monday, and meander off to the east, staying away from land masses.

