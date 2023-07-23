Advertise With Us
Sarasota foundation gives away school supplies and haircut vouchers

Sarasota students claim free backpacks
Sarasota students claim free backpacks
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Team Hannon Foundation gave away dozens of free backpacks Sunday afternoon.

The foundation says its annual backpack giveaway was accompanied this year by a raffle, free haircuts and hairdo’s.

Tameka Hannon, vice president of the foundation, says the goal of the giveaway is to make the final few weeks of summer a little easier on families preparing for the school year.

Hannon works with Sarasota County Schools. She said she’s seen first hand how important these supplies can be for students.

“They don’t have a backpack, they don’t have a pencil. Just making the kids’ day a little easier-- that they are prepared to learn. Just having the positive attitude that they aren’t alone and don’t have something someone else has,” said Hannon.

One mother who visited the giveaway said her 3 kids will now be better prepared for school -- without her having to spend money on new supplies.

Lyndsey Axe said, “It helps families in the community, especially with inflation. It definitely helps with family costs.”

Hannon estimates over 150 backpacks were given away. With several leftovers being donated to other supply giveaways later this summer.

