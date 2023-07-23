Roll Over Crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A roll over crash leaves one person injured in Manatee County.

The crash took place on 1st Street, near the intersection of 13th Avenue West in Bradenton.

The Bradenton Police Department said they responded to the scene first, guiding and directing traffic.

BPD also said Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene around 1:49pm Sunday afternoon.

This crash is still under investigation by FHP.

