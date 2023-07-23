Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Roll Over Crash in Manatee County

The roll over crash remains under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol
The roll over crash remains under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A roll over crash leaves one person injured in Manatee County.

The crash took place on 1st Street, near the intersection of 13th Avenue West in Bradenton.

The Bradenton Police Department said they responded to the scene first, guiding and directing traffic.

BPD also said Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene around 1:49pm Sunday afternoon.

This crash is still under investigation by FHP.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The hearing will pick back up on August 21st.
Residents lawsuit against Sarasota County continues
The Sarasota Police Department reminds the public that this is still an ongoing and active...
Arrests made in connection to Sarasota car thefts
A fatal crash has been reported Friday morning in Bradenton by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Fatal accident reported at U.S. 301 and 44th Avenue East
Dr. Buckner provided this photo from UF of larvae in a bromeliad
Have bromeliads? Here’s how to stop them from becoming mosquito breeding grounds

Latest News

The art includes treasures such as the koi pond, the giant Moreton fig tree, and many other...
Grand Opening of New Art Exhibit at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
The Florida Highway Patrol investigating a single car crash in Charlotte County.
Fatal Car Crash in Charlotte County
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 21, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - July 21, 2023
Friday Fest: July 21 - 6pm Report