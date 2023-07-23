Residents lawsuit against Sarasota County continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The four-day hearing kicked off on Monday, July 17th at the Sarasota County Administrative Building. One of the residents who brought the lawsuit forward, Michael Hutchinson, said the hearing didn’t end Thursday like it was supposed to. Instead, it will be picked back up on August 21st and 22nd.

“There will be no sessions until Aug. 21st. It should end on the 22nd at the latest,” said Hutchinson. “I have no idea how long before the judge will rule. In the Siesta Key hotel case, it was months before the ruling.”

Hutchinson said he feels good about the case. The residents are hoping to stop future development just east of Interstate 75 where they live. Last year the county approved changes to the comprehensive plan that would allow for the possible extensions of Lakewood Ranch.

It would be called Lakewood Ranch Southeast and bring 5,000 homes to a 4,100-acre property between Fruitville Road and University Parkway.

Hutchinson explained the quality of life in those rural neighborhoods will be destroy. He said that lifestyle shouldn’t be wiped out and is worried about other impacts the development would have.

“The traffic is going to go up when you add 5,000 new homes. About the only place we get good night sky for stars is to the east and that’s where they want to put this. So, we got that problem. Then there is wildlife,” said Hutchinson.

Becky Ayech has also been fighting to ‘keep the country, country.’

“It needs to be preserved. Its the only thing like it in Sarasota County and anybody that’s ever been out there loves it. We laugh and say we should charge you all a fee like a psychiatrist because when you come out you have that AH-HA moment,” said Ayech.

Ayech explained people moved east for the lifestyle and country feel. She said it was promised to stay that way through comprehensive plans and land use maps.

“Now they are being told that what we promised you, forget it! Now you have to do something completely different. Well one of the arguments, which I’ve been involved in comprehensive plans for a long time, is that we have to do what’s market driven. If we are going to plan by what is driven by the market, then why do we have any rules or regulations. Just let everyone do what the market says. That is the most insane idea for a planning concept I’ve ever heard,” said Ayech.

Right now, there are no sessions. The hearing will pick back up on August 21st.

