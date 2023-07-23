Operation Slow Down Wraps Up Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday marks the final day of one of the biggest roadway safety initiatives of the summer. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, Operation Southern Slowdown focuses on the busy summer travel season when injuries and fatal crashes increase.

Patrol officers in Florida combine with similar forces in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee to target drivers who are speeding and for other traffic violations.

Bradenton police spokespersons said as of Thursday, they’d issued 36 speeding tickets, and another 15 for other infractions like careless driving. Sarasota police said they are still tallying the numbers. Sarasota police also said the program, which initially launched in 2017 under the former name “Operation Southern Shield,” has helped save lives on Florida roadways.

“One of our primary goals in our Traffic Unit is to make sure residents in our community and those visitors who are traveling through here get home safely,” said Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit Officer Tim Bales. Bales also said extra units will be out through late Sunday night in order to keep drivers safe.

Bales said in 2022, Sarasota officers issued 5,234 citations for speeding, and 1,000 citations or warnings for driving with a suspended license.

