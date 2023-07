MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools will be hosting a virtual job fair for Teachers Tuesday, July 25th from 1pm to 3pm.

School leaders across the county will be looking to hire teachers for all grade levels and subject areas.

To register for this event and to see open positions, please visit www.manateeschools.net/careers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.