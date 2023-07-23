Advertise With Us
Grand Opening of New Art Exhibit at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new art exhibit opened this weekend at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota.

The show features large-scale prints by artist John Pirman. His work has been placed directly in the landscape and reflects its beautiful settings. 

The art includes treasures such as the koi pond, the giant Moreton fig tree, and many other locations.

You can check out this exhibit until September 17th.

Friday Fest: July 21 - 6pm Report