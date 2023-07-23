Advertise With Us
Fatal Car Crash in Charlotte County

The Florida Highway Patrol investigating a single car crash in Charlotte County.
The Florida Highway Patrol investigating a single car crash in Charlotte County.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol investigating a single car crash in Charlotte County.

The crash took place on the South bound lane of State Road 776 around 10am this morning.

FHP said the driver of a SUV traveled off the road and ran into a palm tree in a parking lot. Both the driver and the passenger have been transported to a nearby hospital.

FHP also said the 70 year old passenger from Estero, FL sustained injuries, and the 72 year old driver from Englewood, FL was pronounced dead at the hospital.

