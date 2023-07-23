Fatal Car Crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol investigating a single car crash in Charlotte County.

The crash took place on the South bound lane of State Road 776 around 10am this morning.

FHP said the driver of a SUV traveled off the road and ran into a palm tree in a parking lot. Both the driver and the passenger have been transported to a nearby hospital.

FHP also said the 70 year old passenger from Estero, FL sustained injuries, and the 72 year old driver from Englewood, FL was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.