Dry Up High but Humid Down Low!

PC
PC(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air holds over Florida for a few more days which makes rain hard to find. The dry layer above us is courtesy of a dry and dusty air layer from the Sahara Desert. It could enhance our sunrise and sunset pictures, but it keeps thunderstorm activity way down. By the end of the coming week the dry air could move away and at least give us the chance for some afternoon storms. Down on the ground, surface dew points will hold in the mid-70s. That will keep our Heat Index high, the “Feels Like” temps around 105° to 109°. It’s very important to stay hydrated and find some cooler air for at last some of the afternoon.

We’re tracking the topics for a disturbance gaining strength as it moves toward the Caribbean. This could become Tropical Storm Emily in a few days. The storm is far to the south and poses no threat to the United States. Don became the first hurricane of the season, still in the north Atlantic and soon to weaken as it moves northeast over cooler waters.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

