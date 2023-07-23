Advertise With Us
Could See Another Heat Advisory Sunday

Heat Index to reach 110
WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect a mostly dry and partly cloudy overnight with a small possibility of a pop-up isolated storm. The Suncoast could see a repeat heat advisory issued on Sunday, as feels like temperatures are expected to reach near 110 degrees. Air temperatures will remain in the 90s but high humidity is sticking around. Rain chances remain slim due to a significant amount of upper level dry air in the atmosphere. There may be a few isolated showers that pop up along the coast and east of I-75, and fewer in the inland communities. Rain chances remain at 30% overall.

Tracking The Tropics: A disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean has lost a little steam. On Saturday, The National Hurricane Center downgraded it to a 40% chance of development in two days, and a 50% chance in seven days. That is a 10% and 20% decrease from Friday.

Boaters can expect seas to be slightly more intense than Saturday as the winds kick up to about 10 to 15 knots on Sunday with a moderate chop. Winds will be out of the west-southwest with seas around two feet. Beach goers can expect a decent breeze to help with the intense heat indices. Once again, the ultra violet index will land in the extreme category where sunscreen and a hat are advised during peak sunlight hours.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Don is now Hurricane Don. It began strengthening Friday after passing over warmer waters in the gulf stream, and was upgraded to a low grade category one hurricane Saturday, with sustained winds of 75 mph. Don is currently in the central north Atlantic Ocean and is moving north-northeast at 12 mph. Don will be entering cooler water and is expected to downgrade into a tropical storm by Sunday, then fall to depression status on Monday. Don is not near, nor a threat, to land masses.

