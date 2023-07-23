Advertise With Us
Condo Fire in Siesta Key

Witnesses said a portion of Sandy Cove Road was closed, while crews put out the flames.
Witnesses said a portion of Sandy Cove Road was closed, while crews put out the flames.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota officials said while no one was hurt nor transported, The State Fire Marshal’s office is looking into a Sunday morning condo blaze on Siesta Key.

Sara Nealeigh with Sarasota County Emergency Services said the fire broke out around 4a.m. along Sandy Cove Road.  A second alarm was called for backup.

Witnesses said a portion of Sandy Cove Road was closed, while crews put out the flames.  Nealeigh said the fire was contained to the building where it started, and never spread.

Nealeigh said crews remain on the scene to secure the area where it happened.

