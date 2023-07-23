Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams Jackson, who is armed.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ta’yonni Johnson.

Authorities say Ta’yonni was abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson, 22. He is armed and the child is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Ta’yonni was last seen at 2699 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Georgia. Ta’yonni and Johnson were last seen heading east in a 2003 silver Jeep Liberty with Georgia plate CSX5096.

Ta’yonni is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call the Warner Robins Police Department at 299-886-0317 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The Sarasota Police Department reminds the public that this is still an ongoing and active...
Arrests made in connection to Sarasota car thefts
A fatal crash has been reported Friday morning in Bradenton by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Fatal accident reported at U.S. 301 and 44th Avenue East
The hearing will pick back up on August 21st.
Residents lawsuit against Sarasota County continues
Dr. Buckner provided this photo from UF of larvae in a bromeliad
Have bromeliads? Here’s how to stop them from becoming mosquito breeding grounds

Latest News

Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine,...
The latest Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, holds a panel as his company installs a solar...
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.