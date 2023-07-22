Southwest Water Treatment Plant in North Port to help with growing population

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City leaders in North Port believe a new, state-of-the-art water treatment plant is what the community needs as the region deals with one of the biggest growth periods in years.

On Thursday, July 20th, the $40 million Southwest Water Treatment Plant was unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony. Spokespersons for the plant said it will be used to treat water serving the developing Wellen Park area of North Port.

“Although the plant was built with new development in mind, it can also serve the city to the east of the Myakka River,” said North Port Utilities Director Nancy Gallinaro.

Gallinaro added that the plant is the first of its kind in the nation to use a pressure exchanger in a water reverse osmosis system. High-pressure jets force the water through a filter to remove salt which then leaves clean water that can be further treated.

Spokespersons said the facility is geared to handle two million gallons of water a day, but can expand to five million as the need for drinking water increases.

The West Villages Improvement District and other developers worked to secure funding for the plant located off Manasota Beach Road.

Public tours of the plant are scheduled for select dates in July and August. For details visit North Port’s website.

